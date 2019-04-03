Replica dolls are no more just for celebrities. Akanksha Sharma, the owner of White Musk Crafts, creates miniature versions that capture the tiniest of details. You'll also find cute fridge magnets, keychains and nameplates here!
Clay Miniature Nameplates And Emoji Keychains: This Insta Store Is Gifting Paradise
Great For
Shortcut
Replica dolls are no more just for celebrities. Akanksha Sharma, the owner of White Musk Crafts, creates miniature versions that capture the tiniest of details. You'll also find cute fridge magnets, keychains and nameplates here!
What Makes It Awesome
A bright red miniature Yamaha RX 100 bike, a nameplate for newlyweds (complete with their exact wedding outfits), cute memo holders and a ghost emoji keychain - all made of clay. These are some of the adorable things on offer at White Musk Crafts, an Instagram store run by engineer-turned-clay-artist Akanksha Sharma.
How it works is that you get on a call with Akanksha, and tell her a little bit about your story (or your friend's, if you want to gift them something). She will then do a rough draft and design and run it past you. Then, you make alterations or corrections, and voila! Your super-personalised clay miniature, fridge magnet, keychain, photo frame or nameplate is done and delivered to your doorstep within 2 weeks.
Some of our favourite pieces were the family nameplates (with the dad on his laptop, mum singing and kids playing - super cute!), save-the-date fridge magnets and a glass beer mug with Yoda painted on it ("Water, this is not."). Prices start from INR 150 for fridge magnets, whereas a standard nameplate will set you back by INR 3,500. She also makes cute party favours (the mini-planters are a win!) and wall decor products.
Pro-Tip
Delivery time can be affected by the level of detail you ask for, and the number of products you order at a time.
Comments (0)