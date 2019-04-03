Clay Miniature Nameplates And Emoji Keychains: This Insta Store Is Gifting Paradise

A bright red miniature Yamaha RX 100 bike, a nameplate for newlyweds (complete with their exact wedding outfits), cute memo holders and a ghost emoji keychain - all made of clay. These are some of the adorable things on offer at White Musk Crafts, an Instagram store run by engineer-turned-clay-artist Akanksha Sharma.

How it works is that you get on a call with Akanksha, and tell her a little bit about your story (or your friend's, if you want to gift them something). She will then do a rough draft and design and run it past you. Then, you make alterations or corrections, and voila! Your super-personalised clay miniature, fridge magnet, keychain, photo frame or nameplate is done and delivered to your doorstep within 2 weeks.

Some of our favourite pieces were the family nameplates (with the dad on his laptop, mum singing and kids playing - super cute!), save-the-date fridge magnets and a glass beer mug with Yoda painted on it ("Water, this is not."). Prices start from INR 150 for fridge magnets, whereas a standard nameplate will set you back by INR 3,500. She also makes cute party favours (the mini-planters are a win!) and wall decor products.