End Your Gifting Woes With Handmade Eco-Friendly Gifts From Here

Stressing about what to gift your friend for their upcoming birthday? Don't. We've found a store that might just be a solution to all your gifting woes. Thoughtful? Check. Pocket-friendly? Check. Cute? Absolutely!

Euthenia is an online store that works with craftsmen across India to make eco-friendly, natural products. Think copper bells, miniature wooden elephants and vibrant fridge magnets. It's not just that though. To make the gift extra special, you can buy pretty packaging too. We spotted sling bags and gift bags in different shapes and sizes, but if your gift is pretty small, we'd recommend going for their cute drawstring and zipper pouches made of jute, cotton and satin. Want something more durable? They have handpainted steel gift boxes as well as ones with zari work on it too.

As for the main gift itself, you'll find pretty pieces like a miniature stonework elephant that comes along with a golden coaster (INR 500), light-weight faux silk scarves and stoles (INR 134), and if you like to jazz it up, a sequin zipper pouch that comes along with a handmade mirror keychain (INR 200).