XOOX Brewmill: One Of The Best Brewery In Town

XOOX Brewmill is one of the highest rates brewery in the city and our all-time favourite. It has come up with an exciting new menu keeping in line with its knack for modern Indian cuisine. This once upon a time industrial building, came up as a massive space in the party hub Koramangala, and features 8 in-house brews including the newly launched seasonal Red-Velvet beer, cannot ask for a better and unique addition. The new menu has major items with modern Indian touch, just like its earlier menu, remember dehydrated dosa? Corn and cheese mirchi vada is scrumptious and worth a try. Wok tossed chilli plum baby corn with hint of kaffir lime in pea puree is definitely a party in the mouth. Other interesting additions were the Mexican kachori, pav bhaji maska and every Punjabi’s weakness, the butter chicken potli. The mains feature assorted kulcha platter; chicken,pork and beef for non-vegetarians and paneer, aloo-onion and tomato for the vegetarians, so there is something for everyone. Pizza lover? Try their new pandi curry pizza and achari vegetables pizza. Why would desserts be left behind. Besan ladoo tart with raspberry puree is definitely the rarest addition to the dessert library in the town and Tokyo chocolate banana cake is absolute delight. The menu is set to launch this week and is a must try! Yayyy!!