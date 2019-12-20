Beef Shapta, Fried Cheese Momos And Spices Galore At Yak Kitchen On Brigade Road

Since it wasn’t my first time eating Tibetan food, deciding what I was getting was a no-brainer: fried cheese momos, beef thukpa, beef shapta and tingmo to go with it. The shapta was delicious — tender, and with just the right amount of spice. It came with big pieces of chillies in it, so be careful if your palate is on the more delicate side. Any damage to my tastebuds, however, was countered by the neutral, doughy taste of the tingmo {Tibetan steamed bread, it’s an acquired taste but compliments the spicy shapta well}.

The thukpa was delicious; the broth was rich and flavourful, and I’m a big fan of the minced beef and bok choy. The noodles themselves were bland, but it wasn’t anything the sharp, spicy chilli sauce couldn’t fix! The cheese in the momos wasn’t immediately visible, but I could definitely taste it. They were nicely fried too. Although the momos were tasty by themselves, douse them in chilli sauce for better effect, and wash down all that spice with a cold coke.