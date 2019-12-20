This little joint allows you to briefly escape the hustle and bustle of Brigade Road for a delicious and cheap hillside dining experience.
Beef Shapta, Fried Cheese Momos And Spices Galore At Yak Kitchen On Brigade Road
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Shortcut
Chow Down
Beef shapta with tingmo, fried momos, thukpa
Sip On
Ice cold coke in a glass bottle
Winning For
Delicious food — as close as it gets to authentic Tibetan cuisine in Bangalore, and the price is amazing. You can get a ton of food for under INR 500!
Lowdown On The Ambience
Yak Kitchen is a small, casual dining place — nothing special, but it feels homely and comfortable. There’s a TV playing in the background that adds to the casual feel. It can get a bit hot since there isn’t much ventilation, so try and grab a seat by one of the wall fans. The chilli sauce is spicy and you might feel a bit overheated later. The restaurant is simple, but very clean, and the waitstaff is friendly and attentive!
What's On The Menu?
Since it wasn’t my first time eating Tibetan food, deciding what I was getting was a no-brainer: fried cheese momos, beef thukpa, beef shapta and tingmo to go with it. The shapta was delicious — tender, and with just the right amount of spice. It came with big pieces of chillies in it, so be careful if your palate is on the more delicate side. Any damage to my tastebuds, however, was countered by the neutral, doughy taste of the tingmo {Tibetan steamed bread, it’s an acquired taste but compliments the spicy shapta well}.
The thukpa was delicious; the broth was rich and flavourful, and I’m a big fan of the minced beef and bok choy. The noodles themselves were bland, but it wasn’t anything the sharp, spicy chilli sauce couldn’t fix! The cheese in the momos wasn’t immediately visible, but I could definitely taste it. They were nicely fried too. Although the momos were tasty by themselves, douse them in chilli sauce for better effect, and wash down all that spice with a cold coke.
So We're Thinking...
Overall, it’s a quick, tasty and hassle-free experience, and the location is unparalleled! It’s been a week since I went, and the shapta and momos are still on my mind. I do wish the decor was a little warmer, but with food that good it’s hardly worth complaining about.
