Amazing Thin Crust Pizzas From This Cute Little Place In Sarjapur Road

Eating Love is located on the Sarjapur Main Road. It has indoor seating which can accommodate around 40 to 50 people. Their menu offers pizzas, pasta, a variety of beverages and lovely desserts. Now coming to the food, their Organic lemonade is very refreshing. For starters, they have something known as bites. We had the sourdough toast served with ricotta, oven-roasted tomatoes, marinated onions and basil pesto, which was absolutely delicious. I am in love with their Pizzas, the thin crust pizza just melts in your mouth, that's right! Most of the ingredients (oil or cheese) used for the pizzas are imported. They have a live kitchen and you can view them prepare your pizza. We had the Popeye, Pomodoro and the Fungo Impaurito. The pasta was equally delicious. You definitely need to try the Pink Marinara, which is a mix of both white sauce and red sauce. On the whole, I loved the food. The kitchen is super clean and the quality and quantity of the food are amazing. I would definitely visit this place again