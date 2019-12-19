Authentic Punjabi Cuisine At Punjabi Trail

Punjabi trail is a really place to hangout and get togethers. You can try authentic Punjabi food. Ordered for: Hazelnut chocolate: This tasted like a chocolate coffee and the design on the hazelnut chocolate was like the palm Jumeirah that is located in UAE. Dahi kebab: Dahi kebab was crispy and was made with curd that has been chilled for some hours. Malai broccoli: The size of the broccoli was big and malai was spread on the broccoli so nicely that the taste was juicy. Paneer tikka: Paneer tikka was soft and juicy the best part was it was served with pudina(mint)chutney this is the best combination that anyone would love to have. Pudina naan: Pudina naan was soft and after it became a bit cold the naan was soft only. Dal makhani: Dal makhani is the best in this Punjabi restaurant because the taste is like really yummy. This isn't spicy like the other gravy. Veg biryani: This was like a vegetable pulao that is made in almost all the Indian families and the taste was also good. Amritsari Gur ka halwa: I think I can rename it as suji ka halwa because the sweetness was really wow I really liked this dessert here.