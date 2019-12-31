Zamindar: A Restaurant Serving Delicious Andhra Style Cuisine In Town!

Zamindar: Many of you might not have experience of trying out an authentic Andhra cuisine. As after hearing of it, the first thing came to everyone's mind is the lots and lots of coconut flavours and spices. But I am pretty sure that this place would change to perspective about Andhra cuisines. Recently, I went to this place to try out some of their authentic Andhra dishes and I taken back after tasting their delicious dishes. Everything was delicious and with perfectly balanced spices on it. My favourite from that place was the Bamboo Chicken Briyani and the small pot lassi that was served as a dessert. * Talking about the bamboo biryani, it is not easy to cook perfectly cooked chicken with a proper amount of spiciness and softness. But they know that very trick to make it perfect. Even the rice was absolutely flavourful, perfectly cooked. I must recommend you all to try out their Briyani variety, namely Hyderabadi chicken Briyani, mutton bamboo Briyani, Gongura Chicken Briyani and the normal Briyani too. Secondly, Small pot lassi was heavenly tasteful. It was something I haven't tasted before. Although I have tried lassi at every possible place this was top among all. Even while writing down I am drooling. That taste was something different, and my taste bud has stored that I guess.