Give The Art Of Zentangle A Shot With These Classes In The City

Zentangle art {doodling as self-help art therapy}, derived from the Japanese word ‘Zen’ for meditation and English word ‘Tangle’, has a philosophical base. A US-based couple, Rick Roberts and Maria Thomas accidentally discovered it when Maria experienced complete freedom as well as focus when she was drawing patterns with no thought or worry about anything else. Rick felt that she was describing meditation. And thus began their journey towards discovering this form of art so that others might enjoy a similar experience.

Zentangle art is a fun and lighthearted way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. The beauty is that you don’t have to be an artist for that. It has been known to improve self-esteem, creativity and is a fun way to keep you calm and focused. Zentangle as an art form is enjoyed across all geographies and across a wide range of age groups and skill-sets. Since it’s easy to learn, it can be done almost anywhere, alone or in groups, without any special abilities or costly art material. Owing to its meditative nature, it is also prescribed by some therapists as an art therapy. In Bangalore, the art form is evolving and there are quite a few artists to look out for if you’d like to try your hand at Zentangle.