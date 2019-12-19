25+ Kinds Of Baubles & Ukulele Santa: Buy Your Christmas Tree Ornaments Here

It’s difficult to find budget places to shop for your Christmas needs, and we feel you. But, we discovered Prince Plastic, a massive store in Parry’s Corner - it’s got everything you need and more. First, we love how perfectly organised everything is, just like Sheldon Cooper. There are more than 25 kinds of baubles, stars, snowflakes, and all that jazz. These are priced from just INR 20, so we love it all the more. The wreaths are gorgeous and thermocol snowmen are adorable, you will definitely pick a few up for your tree! Prince Plastic also has Christmas trees ranging from 3 feet to 6 feet and are priced from INR 300. We like the pack full of soft snowflakes with glitter priced at INR 30. They are so soft - hang them from your tree and it’ll give you a Blowing In The Wind look. The snowman coasters are also pretty neat; each coaster has a different design of a snowman doing things like cooking, cleaning, decking up his Xmas tree, etc. Prince Plastic has plenty of Christmas lights too. You’ll also find a bunch of Santa dolls and toys. Our fave is the one where he’s playing a uke. Head to this store and Christmas spirit will find you.