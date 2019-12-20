Make Your Buffet Time Funky And Quirky At The 27 Culinary Street In OMR

It’s true! 27 Culinary Street has bought its lavish buffet setting along with vintage car chairs and tables to the lower ground floor at the Marina Mall in OMR. The five live counters there make you feel you’re binging at an eat street but in a restaurant setup. Their Chaat counter is our fave, and they make mouth-watering pani puri, dahi bhalla, dahi papdi and raj kachori. The European counter serves Veg and Chicken pasta with the sauce of our choice. The Pan Asian one specialises in dim sums, stir-fried noodles and even pav bhaji. Finally, the South Indian counter settles our hunger for dosa, kothu paratha and masala omelette! Right after the welcome drink, you can head to the buffet to start off with chicken wings, the juicy afghani murgh, tawa fish or the peri peri prawns. Veg starters are served on the table, and you can go all out with their crispy potatoes and hara bhara kebab. Just leave a little space for the main course to not miss out on the lahori kofta, nawabi paneer, schezwan noodles or the kashmiri pulao. Meat lovers! You can try 27 Culinary Street’s awesome butter chicken masala, chicken dum biryani and the crab masala! Have these with naan and butter rotis that are made to order, for a filling meal. Finally, complement your meal with 11 different varieties of cold desserts or head to 27 Culinary Street’s mocktail/desserts counter to try the chocolate pani puri and different flavours of ice creams. Could you really ask for more?