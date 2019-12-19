87 Varieties Of Home-Style Dosas Starting At INR 20

Away from home and craving for simple, home-style food? Then try the pocket-friendly Maduraikaaran Dosai Kadai in Taramani food court. It’s known for the amazing varieties of dosas in a simple setup. From Rava dosa to five layered dosa this little shop has something to treat everyone’s taste buds. Even totally unheard varieties of dosas like chocolate dosa, kids special butter jam dosa, honey dosa, paneer omelette, ice cream dosa, fried idiyappam are available here. For Ramadan, free iftar is provided here from morning 4 am. Simple, open-air tables are there opposite to the shop where you can gorge on hot dosas chatting your hunger away.