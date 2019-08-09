Beautiful Drapes At Budget Prices, This Boutique Is A Smart Shopper's Dream Come True

Aarjaya Boutique in Adyar comes with a beautiful history. Saroja Krishnaswami, an entrepreneur, first started a home-based business to bring authentic, Bengal cotton sarees to Chennai. Priced nominally, these sarees won many hearts, and her business flourished for over 25 years. To carry on her vision of offering quality products at affordable prices, her daughter in law and grandson started Aarjaya Boutique.

A family-run boutique, we found some lovely drapes at Aarjaya. Their Bengal cotton sarees are, without a doubt, their best products on offer. Starting from just INR 600, you can find them in a range of patterns and colours. We spotted a colourful, white saree with lots of pretty floral motifs dotting its expanse. But it's their lemon yellow, Bengal cotton saree with a dark blue and golden border and guava green saree with a double border that stole our hearts. Their Bengal handloom saree with red, yellow and green checks also looked stunning and had a very contemporary appeal

In their higher price range, we found jute cotton and kalamkari sarees. With hues of black, gold and other darker colours, the jute cotton sarees here can help you make a statement. The red and green jute cotton saree with mirror work on the pallu was a total winner, exuding some royal elegance and perfect for festive wear. But if you're looking for something grander, you can head straight for Aarjaya Boutique's Benarasi sarees. With intricate, Indian motifs beautifully woven on pure silk fabrics, these are timeless pieces you can most certainly invest in. Prices for these start from about INR 2600.

Not just sarees, Aarjaya Boutique also has on offer semi-stitched salwar materials, bedsheets, blouse pieces and maxi-dresses. You can also buy lovely oxidised jewellery here with nose pins starting from INR 70. And don't worry about stitching. This boutique has its own tailoring unit that can stitch those blouses and give you the perfect fit for your salwars. All sorted!



