Bhaag Milkha Bhaag! Run To Be Set Free In The Best Marathons In Chennai

An annual event hosted by Dream Runners, GAVS calls out for running enthusiasts every year. You take you across the city starting from Besant Nagar. You can choose from their two races available - 21 kms and 10 kms. Like their motto goes, "Let's run so they can walk", the funds raised through the run goes to providing prosthetics for underprivileged differently-abled along with finds to aid schools.





If you think we have missed out any, do recommend them to us in the comments below.

