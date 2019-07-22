Running is probably as close as you can to feel free - running in races to win, running in relays to learn teamwork and running in marathons to support a cause. If you weren't aware then you city hosts a number of marathons annually where you can be a part of raising a good cause or even explore Chennai more closely. Get your sneakers up, tighten up your laces and head out for the run of your lifetime in the best marathons in Chennai.
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag! Run To Be Set Free In The Best Marathons In Chennai
Sketchers Performance Chennai Marathon
Pinkathon
Chennai Trail Marathon
Mutthu Marathon
Terry Fox Run
GAVS Dream Runners Marathon
An annual event hosted by Dream Runners, GAVS calls out for running enthusiasts every year. You take you across the city starting from Besant Nagar. You can choose from their two races available - 21 kms and 10 kms. Like their motto goes, "Let's run so they can walk", the funds raised through the run goes to providing prosthetics for underprivileged differently-abled along with finds to aid schools.
