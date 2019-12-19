Page 3 Diva To Timeless Classic, Slay Every Look With This Jewellery Store In Adyar

Tucked along Adyar's Gandhi Nagar, CBIGS Fashion Jewellery has our heart. Stuffed with statement jewellery pieces, each more beautiful than the next, this one really is that find you'd thank us for (if you love jewellery that is, of course). Our eyes first fell on their earrings collection, and we were sold immediately! Long danglers, enamel work kundan jhumkas, duster earrings in matte gold, chaandbalis, kemp jhumkas, beaded bell earrings with meenakari work - each piece exudes brilliant craftsmanship and style and can go really well with both contemporary and traditional, Indian outfits.

CBIGS Fashion Jewellery also has a collection of 'special earrings' as they like to call it. Featuring mainly crystals and diamonds among other traditional stone-based designs, these are copies of celebrity earrings but without those stroke-causing price tags. We even found blingy studs and maanga earrings along with beautiful kemp jewellery here, starting from about INR 1500.

Once you're done gawking at these, prepare to be taken aback by their drool-worthy necklaces. Antique designs, oxidized chokers, woven thread kundan jewellery, long malas with polki detailing, bridal necklace sets with statement earrings and matching maang tikkas - this store is a jewellery paradise. The blend of timeless kundan and kemp designs along with contemporary pieces here is what we love the most about this store, making it a one-stop-shop for bespoke jewellery.

CBIGS Fashion Jewellery also offers diamond dust jewellery, which as the name suggests is made with diamond powder that gets left-back while making diamond jewellery. With the elegance of actual diamond jewellery designs, you can now adorn them without spending a bomb. Prices start from about INR 9000. They even offer designs in hand-harnesses, maang tikkas, handcuffs, bracelets, anklets, waistbands, bangles along with gift sets made with silver.







