Click Click Away With This Photography Art Group In Adyar

Photography is an art of life! Join Chennai Photo Biennale as they go around the city capturing the values of the city and bringing you the best of its side. It is a non-profit able trust which focuses on promoting photographic art, hosting socio-cultural meet ups and providing space for fellow photographers to meet and greet.

Through out the year, Chennai Photo Biennale hosts events such as movie screenings, cultural walks, reading rooms and various workshops for enthusiasts. They even have partnership with various photographic exhibitions throughout the city. You can always head to their foundation in Adyar and meet like minded people.

They have a library filled with photobooks of history, art and culture. Recently, they held a workshop on ways to do travel photography. Chennai Photo Biennale not only teaches you how to worship your camera but also gives you a platform to form opinions to voice it. You can learn the ways of taking it up as a career as well as forming narrative pictures. It is a free of cost community and all of you can be a part of this movement!