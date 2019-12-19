This Iconic Saree Store Will Blow Your Mind With It's Designs And Prices

Ok ladies! This one is an iconic silk saree boutique and we know you'll love it for its mind-blowing designs and budget rates! Clio Silks in Alwarpet is beloved to Chennai. Their traditional silks are renowned all over the country and they are on par with any Pothys or Neerus out there.

From tasar to Muga silks, you'll find the entire spectrum under one roof. We loved their traditional designs which come in bright colours, perfect for those formal traditional occasions or those typical South Indian weddings. Clio offers a wide range of Kanchipuram silks too and we liked the patterns. They had the traditional maanga designs on a golden border as well as beautiful temple designs. Their bridal sarees begin at INR 5000 while their Kanchipuram sarees start at INR 7000

Clio Silks also keeps a wide range of cotton sarees with elegant block prints. Their starch cotton sarees are quite popular and come highly recommended by their customers. They even have a few Indo-eastern designs to suit trends for the younger enthusiasts. While there, you must take a look at their soft silk sarees too for that perfect fall and neat pleats.