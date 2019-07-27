Get Your Creative Juices Flowing At This Co-Working Space In T-Nagar

Started by four school friends, Disruptors Of Tomorrow is a new co-working space in T-Nagar you must check out. Established to create a community of innovators and thinkers, this place offers a modern yet elegant vibe. The set up is contemporary with minimalistic desks, symbolic wall decor and vintage lights that offer a cosy and laid-back ambience.

The seating here is spread across three cabins with different seating capacities (3, 6 and 9 seaters) along with a conference room that can accommodate up to 6 people. We loved their 9 seater cabin, which is also called the 'eco-cabin' as the price per desk there is only INR 5500/desk. The costs for 3 and 6 seaters come to INR 7500/ desk.

For all those of you who are looking for a shared space, Disruptors Of Tomorrow has a 12 seater area where you can work from. If you're looking for temporary seatings where you can come in occasionally, you can opt for their hourly packages that are priced at INR 320/ hour. This comes with full access to parking, unlimited Wifi, housekeeping and 2 cups of fresh coffee to keep you hustling.

As a co-working space, Disruptors Of Tomorrow operates from Monday to Saturday between 9:30 to 7:30 pm. But it can also host events on Sundays. The parking facility there can accommodate up to 15-20 bikes and one car.