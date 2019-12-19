Check Out This Farm To Table Cafe The Next Time You're In Mahabs

Quaint eateries have their own charm, and we found you a rustic one that you must check out the next time you're heading to Mahabalipuram. Run by Chennai-based Vavid family, Idlers’ Farm Shop & Café lets you enjoy fresh organic produce from their own farm every day. About two months old, the cafe is open from 11 to 5 pm for breakfast and lunch.

All the ingredients in their pantry are picked from the farm every morning, so you know you will be getting the freshest possible veggies and fruits on your plate. The menu at Idlers’ Farm Shop & Café mainly offers a mix of Continental and South Indian food made with locally-sourced ingredients. You can expect to see organic mushrooms, free-range eggs, freshly made bread, cookies, peanut butter and more.

Their lunch thali which is available from Friday to Saturday comes with sambhar, hand-pounded maplai sambha rice, vadais, millet dosa, raw papaya salad, pachadi, pickle and more. Priced at INR 170, this makes for a filling meal. The dishes may change depending on the harvest for that particular day. Idlers’ Farm Shop & Café also makes from pizzas from scratch along with few prawn and fish dishes. They also serve homemade ice creams, cakes, kulfis, fresh juices like nannari sherbat, granitas. They even make their own kombucha. Head there for a simple, farm-fresh meal and if you're lucky, you might even get a chance to check out the farm there.