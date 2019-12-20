The Nostalgia Game Is Still Strong At This Century-Old Woollen Accessories Store

Yes! No points for guessing. It is Joonus Sait and Sons that we're talking about. Having been in the business since 1905, this store has been keeping Chennaites warm with its myriad of durable woollen accessories that are also budget. With three branches in the city (Parry's corner, which is the oldest, Adyar and Purusawakkam), this brand has only grown to add more accessories like rainwear and winter jackets to its offerings.

As ironic as it might seem for a woollen wear store to do well in a city that doesn't have much of a winter season, Joonus Sait and Sons is actually packed all through the year. Summers keep travellers going to colder places shop for winter wear while kids come to shop for school bags. The rainy season is the busiest with the store stocking on bright and colourful raincoats for both men and women. We particularly love the kids' rainwear here as it features pretty ponies and cars in bright and fun colours.

The woollen wear is undoubtedly the best and their USP. Shawls, woollen caps, blankets, mufflers, socks, gloves, scarves, sweaters, jackets - Joonus Sait and Sons has it all. What we love about the brand the most is how it has kept the quality in check while also keeping itself on par with bigger brands in the market. Their woollen beanies and gumboots are our fave. You can also shop for travel bags, air pillows and travel beds here. The Rattan Bazaar store (Parry's Corner) offers the added dose of nostalgia as much of its architecture remains unchanged. Head there when you're in need of a jacket or shawl. We bet all those old memories will come rushing back.