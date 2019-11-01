This Online Store Is Stealing The Show One Stole At A Time

With or without a cute boy following the trail, Bollywood has managed to beautifully dramatise dupattas, making them a wardrobe staple for every woman. Salwars, tunics, lehengas, indo-western outfits - dupattas seem to add grace to everything. And we found an online store that seems to have about 5000 odd varieties of dupattas. No, we're not overstating. KarigariSeeyaa, an online store, truly offers an extensive range of readymade dupattas for women.

Phulkari, chikankari, kantha work, free-hand embroidery, Karachi work - you can find dupattas in an array of patterns and styles. Fancy Rajasthani gota work? KarigariSeeyaa has some of the brightest gota-patti dupattas which you can pair with your lehengas and anarkalis for a royal touch. Their baandhani dupattas look timeless, and those with mirror-work are our fave! We even found a range of sequin and delicate net dupattas. Benarasi ones seem perfect for weddings. You can also find heavy, velvet dupattas and delicate chiffons here. All of these are priced between INR 500 and INR 2500.

You can shop on their Instagram page or check out their stalls at various exhibits happening in the city. For festive occasions, KarigariSeeyaa also has lehengas and sarees on offer. If you wish to get dupattas customised to a particular colour, these guys can help you with that too.