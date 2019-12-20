Dreamy Skirts To Pretty Crop Tops, Look Insta-Ready With This Online Label

Kimara Fashion Studio is all about chic elegance. An online store, you can find a curated collection of western wear for women here. Their skirts are our fave, and you can pick them in a range of patterns, colours and fabrics. Pastel hues seem to be dominating their skirts collection, and we loved seeing them in multi-layered and close pleated velvet patterns.

We also found a lot of pretty, floral printed long skirts with frill detailing around the hem. Polka-dot lovers, you can find skirts with pretty black dots against cotton candy and powder blue fabrics too at Kimara Fashion Studio. The embossed net skirts with elastic waistband looked gorgeous. Prices start from about INR 1500. Their dresses are just as stunning and come in hues of solid reds, pink, green, black, mauve, maroon and more. Their 'Day dreamer' plaid dress with a tie-up back pattern screams rock-chic! You can also find georgette dresses with smock patterns, shift dresses in scarf prints here.

Kimara Fashion Studio also has co-ords and breezy tops. Their crop tops are what we loved the most with flared-out sleeves, smocked patterns, gingham and floral prints along with skater cuts looking really comfy and stylish. You can also shop for solid shirts in georgette and crepe with dramatic sleeves to up your office wear game. Pair these up with chunky jewellery, and you would have already nailed the work to party look!