This Takeaway Is Winning Hearts And Tummies With Podi Idlis And Transgender Inclusive Kitchen

Being far from home can be difficult. Especially when that makes you miss your Amma's podi idlys and chicken chukka. Kolapasi makes the best of home made South Indian delicacies that will bring you a little closer to home. Not only that, it is open till 2am at night to serve your cravings!

Have your share of biryani starting at just INR 99! Chicken Keema biryani, dum Biryani to even chukka biryani. Kolapasi has your back for your everyday biryani craving. They even have coconut cutlets and types of idlys! You can go through their rack of homemade Ajmeri cakes and gulab jamun as well. Prices for two is just INR 150.

What else won our hearts? Kolapasi believes that water is a basic need. So what's special? Yes, you don't have to BUY bottled water. It's free! They pack their own. They even strive to build an all inclusive kitchen by hiring trans staff. All the respect to the founder!