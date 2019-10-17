Aqua Babies! You Can Now Take Surfing Lessons In Pondy. Here's How!

Pondicherry is bae for a lot of reasons. But we found one that will definitely excite you. And if you love adventure sports, this one's going to blow your mind. Mother Ocean Surf School on Serenity Beach is offering kick-ass surfing lessons for all kinds of wave riders. The best part - you don't need to be a swimmer or carry anything (other than your love for surfing, of course).

Open from 7 am to 5 pm every day, this place offers surfing for both beginners and intermediate level surfers. Shankar, one of the main instructors, is who we had a chance to interact with, and became immediately aware of his sheer passion for surfing. Usually booked out on weekends, Mother Ocean Surf School attracts a lot of beginner-level surfers, where they get trained to master the board on knee-high and hip-high water levels. From surfing boards to leashes and even swimming trunks, these guys provide everything.

According to Shankar, if you listen to him carefully and just follow what he says, you should be able to pretty much get the hang of it in a single session that lasts for one and a half hours. Prices start from about INR 1500 per head if you sign up as a group of three and more. Mother Ocean Surf School also has an intermediate surfing course. This requires you to know basic swimming. Just make sure you ring up the place 2-3 days before you head there to find a feasible slot.