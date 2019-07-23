Add A Little Quirk To Life With Accessories From This Online Store

A different and like no other, that is exactly what we expect from quirky and fancy things. OMF! You heard it right, it is all about you girls. Oh My Female is an Instagram store which sells colourful variety of jewellery and accessories. Earrings, necklaces, make up pouches, hair accessories and even handbags; they provide you with accessories that are one of a kind just like you are!

You can check out Oh My Female's range of earrings and necklaces which are perfect for traditional occassions as well as a casual day out. Go for a "Om" craved oxidised earcuff with your western casual anyday or a shining gold mock jhumkis of INR 99 with that elegant silk saree. You can pair up a perfect German silver choker at INR 100 with your off shoulder dress as well.

Oh My Female also has gorgeous plated and floral hair accessories starting at INR 60 that steal the show! They have box clutches and handbag sets at INR 600. Unbelievable isn't it? They have recently come up with bamboo weaved pouches that are perfect to keep your make up brushes, pencils and even medicines starting at INR 50.