Ladies! Breathe Easy This Summer With Kurtis And Pants From This All Cotton Store In Kilpauk

Every day is a cotton day at Trends, a women’s clothing store located in Kilpauk that sells everything from kurtis and churidars to salwars and pants, all made from cotton. The moment you walk into the store, your eyes meet a rainbow of colours from the kurtas and pants that fill up the first floor of this two storey shop. We particularly loved the rayon kurtas that apparently are easy to wash, crease-free and come in sizes up to 5XL. Sounds perfect for work, isn’t it? Starting from INR 400, these are largely available in floral prints that come with subtle shades. They also have a lot of variety in their raw cotton kurtas that come in ikkat prints and intricate floral embroidery. For those of you who love chikankari work, Trends also has a great collection of straight chikankari pants in plain white as well as with silver and gold detailing starting from INR 900.

If ready-made sizes don’t work for you, you can check out their dress materials that are available in cotton silk and chanderi cotton. Starting from INR 1500, these can be found on the second floor. With the detailing on these fabrics ranging from embroidery and zari work, you can easily find sufficient stuff for both regular and wedding wear.