This Romantic Cafe Is Perfect For A Lunch Date

Cafes

Wild Garden Cafe - Amethyst

Royapettah, Chennai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Amethyst, 28, Whites Road, Royapettah, Chennai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Wild Garden Cafe is situated amidst the middle of the city. All we could hear was the sound of birds. This Cafe also sells flowers & jewellery. You can also go with your girl squad for a brunch. It's a really great place to take pictures. The menu was pure continental food, so there was a huge number of tourists from other countries. You could maybe spot a celebrity too!

What Could Be Better?

The menu could have been a bit more detailed to specify what's included and what's not.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group, Family

