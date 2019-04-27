This Romantic Cafe Is Perfect For A Lunch Date

Wild Garden Cafe is situated amidst the middle of the city. All we could hear was the sound of birds. This Cafe also sells flowers & jewellery. You can also go with your girl squad for a brunch. It's a really great place to take pictures. The menu was pure continental food, so there was a huge number of tourists from other countries. You could maybe spot a celebrity too!
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Wi-Fi Available
The menu could have been a bit more detailed to specify what's included and what's not.
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Bae, Big Group, Family
