The Extravagant Experience At This Pretty Vegetarian Place In Chennai

Casual Dining

Spice Klub

Nungambakkam, Chennai
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

H M Centre, 29, Nungambakkam High Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Spice Klub is an amazing place. The mango on the rocks was an amazing concept. Also the dahi ke kebab were out of the world with pav bhaji foundue which was pretty nice. The biryani was on point. The bubbling kulfi was an amazing experience as the evening was a night filled with entertainment using liquid nitrogen!! A definite fun place to have a fine dine at a pocket friendly place.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids

