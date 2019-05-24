Spice Klub is an amazing place. The mango on the rocks was an amazing concept. Also the dahi ke kebab were out of the world with pav bhaji foundue which was pretty nice. The biryani was on point. The bubbling kulfi was an amazing experience as the evening was a night filled with entertainment using liquid nitrogen!! A definite fun place to have a fine dine at a pocket friendly place.
The Extravagant Experience At This Pretty Vegetarian Place In Chennai
