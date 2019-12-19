Flaunt Your Timeless Fashion Choices With Sarees From This Store In Mylapore

Nothing is more elegant than those fashion choices that are neat and go back to your heritage roots. Such an option is the saree and Aavaranaa in Alwarpet which provides for it. They sell sarees for that modern working woman who needs comfort above the most. All of their clothing is made out of natural fibres and are handwoven. Kanjivaram sarees are their speciality though. They pride themselves on selling the best of tussar silk and Kota cotton during the months of summer. No kidding but they are breezy AF!

No matter what the saree, the blouse is the most important part of the look. Aavaranaa emphasises on those the most! We love their 3/4th sleeved blouse pieces. They come with elegant embroidered designs and a variety of cuts. Their muted earthy hues make them steal the show! They have off-shoulder, halter neck as well as cold shoulder styled blouses as well. You can get them at INR 600 onwards.

Aaravanaa not only sells sarees but has lehengas and crop tops for sale as well. Their lehengas are fuss-free and celebrate the art of Kanchipuram silk weaves. Their crop tops aren't just any but are a mixture of contemporary or western cuts mixed with shimmery Indian embroidery and patterns. Big fan of grey? Try their laser-cut patterned crop tops with a bright yellow skirt. We love the contrast! You can buy them at INR 1000 onwards. It is the celebration of minimal effort and elaborate styles that make these sarees worth the buy.