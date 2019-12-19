Give Your Home A Hotel-Like Luxurious Feel Thanks To This Store

Looking to do up your space? Give your home a quick makeover with home decor from Address Home in Nungambakkam. Let your bedrooms scream elan, with their specially designed cushion covers featuring vivid jewel tones in linen and velvet along with stone detailing. The motifs and patterns show the calibre of the craftsmen who have designed intricate patterns with gold zari. Their bed linen also features bedspreads with Indian motifs, intricate embroidery and applique work.

We also loved their platters and bowl collection that feature metallic hues with contemporary designs and patterns. You can also spot some stunning glass pieces with metal detailing in hues of white and ivory. Address Home's bar accessories, serving trays and cutlery too have an air of elegance about them, and can totally amp up the posh quotient in your space.

Their home decor range also includes statement sculptures, candle ware, ceiling lights, votives and wall decor. The mirrors, in particular, are our fave. We even found some vintage-looking designer clocks and metallic accents in hues of rose gold, copper, gold, silver and ivory. Address Home also has statement leather accessories, bathroom decor, planters and flowers to spruce up your space.