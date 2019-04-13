Shop 30+ Varities Of Fabric At This T Nagar Store

Fabric mongers, we're alerting you! Ajantha, a fabric store in T-Nagar has all kinds of fabrics for clothing, home decor, and bedding! All these are affordably priced, so that's a huge bonus. The store is pretty spacious and to your left, the whole hallway is stacked with fabrics. The first few sections have different variations of cotton such as spun cotton, mixed cotton, silk cotton, jute cotton, and Banarasi cotton. These can be used to stitch anarkalis and summer dresses. The best part is that these fabrics are priced from INR 140 per metre. You will find loads of 2/2 metre blouse material here, so all those saris sitting in your closet will find a matching pair here! You'll find raw silk and satin fabric here, both of which are super soft! These come in dual tones and would make for really fancy outfits. The blue silk fabric with green and gold mango designs is finished with small stones and perfect for a wedding ceremony! You'll also find a bunch of sheer and cotton fabric for curtains and bedding linen priced from INR 180. Drop by Ajantha to shop fabric for everything from summer clothing to home decor!