Go Rustic With Your Casa With Furniture From This Shop

For all the newbies out there. Want to jazz up your home on a budget? We found this little shop in Royapettah offering cool cane furniture that will give that rustic and vintage look to your casa. AKB Cane Furniture is your single window for some super comfy furniture you can chill on, for those lazy days. We love how this store offers a wide variety of furniture at budget rates. With a simple peg table costing INR 500 and a shoe rack costing INR 1000, you'll end up grabbing everything you see at this shop. AKB Cane Furniture even sells Assam cane sofa sets and lounge chairs with woven backrests. Perfect for when you just want to be tucked in and read a book. They customise furniture as well, at their godown in Vadapalani. You will be required to send a few pictures of your ideas and preferably meet with them before they start making the furniture. Also, get your bargain game on at AKB Cane Furniture, because, hey! who doesn't want to save some bucks?