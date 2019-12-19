Make Your Style A Statement With Jewellery Starting At INR 100 From this Online Retailer

Flaunting is an art honestly but to mark that unconventional beauty of yours, you need to accessorise the jewellery to your personality. Akshara store online can help you do that with their festive and ethnic collection of oxidised silver and plated gold jewellery. The store features some astounding handiwork of earrings, neckpieces and rings that are both traditional yet have the boldness to them.

Their collection of earrings include studs, hoops, jhumkas and ear cuffs. Not only do they make for a flamboyant accessory to add to your sanskari look but also adds a hep vibe to your western casuals as well. Not so conventional to society now, is it? Akshara's Ganesha stud earring with a small hanging black stone was my favourite pick and I loved the way the trunk of the lord flowed along with the silhouette of my earlobe. It costs just INR 180. You can even add in a large mirror ring to give it a more gipsy look. The allure of the peacock jhumkas really flatter your ears as well. You can even find colourfully made large flower studs to go with a saree and a bun!

Akshara Store has clip-on nose pins at just INR 80. You can get them in the shape of a trishul or lotus. If you want to go a little western, they have a minimal grey band bracelet with an infinity pendant and a gold plated bandle bracelet with carved quotes. Searching for festive wear? Check out their festive and traditional wear collection featuring layered neckpieces and jhumkas. Some are made out of kemp and threads as well. From chokers and heavy stone and mirror embroidery, these jewellery are definitely one of a kind. However, these traditional pieces cost a little higher than the rest, starting at INR 800.



