Boho Prints, Graphic Designs, And Vibrant Colours - Bags From This Brand Are Budget And Chic!

Colourful prints, quirky patterns, and vibrant colours, it is hard not to notice the All Things Sundar kiosk when you are crossing floors at Forum Vijaya Mall. Pouches, wallets, clutches, totes, handbags, backpacks, mobile pouches, laptop bags, they have an extensive range of bags to choose from. But what makes them truly awesome is the fact that their prints truly define India, and the hipster prints make them so much cooler. We particularly like the bag/ clutch with a print of an Indian woman with a ghunghat and a pot on her head. You will also find other prints like elephants, autos, tribal prints, and Buddha. Their bags come in satin, cotton, faux leather, and jute. Their one of a kind designs and use of vibrant colours truly make them unique. Carry one of their sling bags and you are sure to make heads turn. The products scream boho and chic and are perfect for those casual outings. All Things Sundar also has cute colourful tins and containers for small accessories. The next time you are looking for chic handbags, you know where to go! Their products begin from INR 300 onwards.