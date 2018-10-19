Seven Amazing Products From Crossword You Need To Own

This tiny reading lamp is our fave, because it will boldly go where other lights won’t go! This lamp’s light is just enough to read a book when there are no lights and is pitch dark. You can pin it to the page you’re reading, and it comes with a stand that you can use if you don’t want it on your page. There’s a switch on top and the light can be changed into red, purple, and blue.

Price: INR 1,299