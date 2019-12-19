An Ideal Place For Adventure Enthusiasts

The Tall Trees Resort is the unique 4- star resorts in Munnar. The Facilities Available at the resort are a recreation centre with indoor games, Multi-cuisine glass-roofed restaurant, Outdoor Barbeque, Library, A wellness centre for ayurvedic massage & other treatments, Children's play area, An open-air gym, Ample facilities for trekking, Mountaineering, Camping, Cycling, Jogging and much more. Few Points I captured in 4 days - Photo Point, Blossom Park, The Tea Museum, Kundalai, Rajamala, Echo Point, Mattupetty Dam, Kundala lake, Wonder Valley Adventure & Amusement park, Jeep safari (Which covers other few points along) P.S - Don't miss your visit to Top Station. It is located about 32 km away from Munnar on the border of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.