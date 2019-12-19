The Tall Trees Resort is the unique 4- star resorts in Munnar. The Facilities Available at the resort are a recreation centre with indoor games, Multi-cuisine glass-roofed restaurant, Outdoor Barbeque, Library, A wellness centre for ayurvedic massage & other treatments, Children's play area, An open-air gym, Ample facilities for trekking, Mountaineering, Camping, Cycling, Jogging and much more. Few Points I captured in 4 days - Photo Point, Blossom Park, The Tea Museum, Kundalai, Rajamala, Echo Point, Mattupetty Dam, Kundala lake, Wonder Valley Adventure & Amusement park, Jeep safari (Which covers other few points along) P.S - Don't miss your visit to Top Station. It is located about 32 km away from Munnar on the border of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
An Ideal Place For Adventure Enthusiasts
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹3,000+
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
