An Ideal Place For Adventure Enthusiasts

img-gallery-featured
Resorts

The Tall Trees

Munnar, Kerala
4.6

PB-40, Bison Valley Road, Pothamedu, Munnar, Kerala

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Tall Trees Resort is the unique 4- star resorts in Munnar. The Facilities Available at the resort are a recreation centre with indoor games, Multi-cuisine glass-roofed restaurant, Outdoor Barbeque, Library, A wellness centre for ayurvedic massage & other treatments, Children's play area, An open-air gym, Ample facilities for trekking, Mountaineering, Camping, Cycling, Jogging and much more. Few Points I captured in 4 days - Photo Point, Blossom Park, The Tea Museum, Kundalai, Rajamala, Echo Point, Mattupetty Dam, Kundala lake, Wonder Valley Adventure & Amusement park, Jeep safari (Which covers other few points along) P.S - Don't miss your visit to Top Station. It is located about 32 km away from Munnar on the border of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Resorts

The Tall Trees

Munnar, Kerala
4.6

PB-40, Bison Valley Road, Pothamedu, Munnar, Kerala

image-map-default