Head To Andhra Annam For Your Andhra Food Craving

Adding to the list of Andhra restaurants in the city is Andhra Annam, at the OMR Food Street in Perungudi. Offering a heady mix of traditional food items from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the head chef of the place is Raja Shankar. Expect Andhra specials like kodi vepudu (coriander chicken fritters), tomato pappu (the dal that you cannot miss in the Andhra meal), munakkaya chops (potato bonda) and gongura mamsam which is mutton cooked with gongura leaves. Dishes like their erra gummadikaya chaaru served in a soup bowl are sure to surprise you. The interiors are bright and colourful which makes it a perfect place for the Sunday lunch.

