From 3D Designing To Combo Dresses, This Fashion Label Can Bring All Your Imaginations To Life

Chennai has been booming with new designers winning people over with their craft and talent. One such label is Anjaz Haute Couture. An initiative of Sangeetha Maruthapandian, this label is doing a fabulous job with its bespoke tailoring and customizations. From contemporary outfits to birthday dresses for your little princesses, Anjaz Haute Couture can add glamour and magic to every ensemble they design. With a neat finishing and a fine job with embroidery, you can get any pattern designed by them and know that they will nail it.

Their combo dresses are our fave and include beautiful designing options. We especially loved the one-shoulder, checkered dress that they designed for a mother-daughter duo. With floral appliques and a starry corset, this outfit can make anyone look like an angel. Anjaz Haute Couture also does 3D designing, free-hand embroidery, zardosi and aari work, beadwork and more.

But its the blouses by this label that have simply captivated our heart. With neat cuts, interesting patterns and impeccable handwork, these can truly make heads turn and amp up your whole desi girl look. Whether it is a bridal blouse or a designer blouse, you can trust Anjaz Haute Couture to make it statement-worthy with their craft. Their bridal blouses are our fave with the maanga work one and palanquin one totally knocking it out the park. They also do blouses where a bride and a groom's face is hand-embroidered onto a patch which is then stitched to the blouse. If you love Indian motifs or have a story to tell, Anjaz can weave it out for you.