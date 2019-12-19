TechAlert: This VR Store Is The Largest Apple Premium Reseller In The Country!

Just like the rest of the world, Chennai has its own set of crazy Apple product fans. And this story is going to make them unbelievably happy. Aptronix in Anna Nagar's VR Mall is one of the largest Apple premium resellers in the country. Located on the ground floor, this is the largest store they have in the country, and we love it.

Besides Apple products, Aptronix also has other products like adapters and cables, cases & protection, docks & mounts, Apple watch accessories, headphones, speakers, keyboards and trackpads. If you feel high just browsing through electronic gadgets, this place will feel like heaven. They have software and networking accessories, storage and power banks, too.

If you love your gadgets, we know you will go the extra mile to cover them up in branded bags, and Aptronix has plenty of them. From laptop bags and sleeves to sling bags in polyester, you can take your pick. They also have device protection plans for expensive products like watches and laptops.