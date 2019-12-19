Peeps, Did You Know About This Secret Lake In Chennai

It will take you close to two hours to reach the Arasankazhani lake (overseeing the Sithalapakkam hill). It looks like a G-shaped island with an outer and inner mud wall that is fenced by plants like bamboo, pongamia pinnata, neem, vetiver, and palm tree. What's so special about this place? This hidden lake homes 39 varieties of birds, six varieties of frogs, seven varieties of snakes, pond turtles, butterflies, dragonflies, and crabs. So, grab your binoculars!

Arun Krishnamurthy from Environmentalist Foundation Of India was one of the main people behind the restoration of this lake and in his words, this lake is a scientifically restored ecological paradise.