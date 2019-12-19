Peeps, Did You Know About This Secret Lake In Chennai

Tourist Attractions

Arasankazhani Lake

Chennai, Tamil Nadu
4.3

Arasankazhani Lake, Chennai

    Arasankazhani lake located near Chemmancherry-Perumbakkam is one of Chennai's hidden gems that has been restored by the Environmentalist Foundation of India.

    What Makes It Awesome

    It will take you close to two hours to reach the Arasankazhani lake (overseeing the Sithalapakkam hill). It looks like a G-shaped island with an outer and inner mud wall that is fenced by plants like bamboo, pongamia pinnata, neem, vetiver, and palm tree. What's so special about this place? This hidden lake homes 39 varieties of birds, six varieties of frogs, seven varieties of snakes, pond turtles, butterflies, dragonflies, and crabs. So, grab your binoculars!  

    Arun Krishnamurthy from Environmentalist Foundation Of India was one of the main people behind the restoration of this lake and in his words, this lake is a scientifically restored ecological paradise.

    What Could Be Better

    There is a little pathway by the lake that leads you to the end of the lake. Do not attempt to go here by yourself. We suggest you go with your squad (not just girls). Visiting the lake after sunset is a big no as the place is deserted. We recommend you to visit the lake, hang out with your friends near the water (you could pack snacks like fried idli and coffee) and head back by sunset. 

    Pro-Tip

    Environmentalist Foundation of India organises clean-up and tree plantation drives every weekend. They also take groups of environment enthusiasts to this spot and explain about their restoration activities. 

