Satisfy The Art Lover In You With Home Decor From This Online Store

It is all about those colours that can bring a smile to your face! Art O Walls online store sells handmade home decor and home accessories. But the catch is, none of them are printed but artistically painted! You can find different kinds of wall hangings that are not only hand-painted but are textured as well. We love their Buddha mandala painted wall hangings the best. How trippy! You can get them starting at INR 500.

Newspaper holders, lampshades, plates, pen stands and even creative keyholders, Art O Walls has a distinct style that just catches your eye. We are a fan of their attention to detail. They have some really cool tribal art as well! You can buy a mandala lampshade and see your room light up with thousands of colours. You can buy them at INR 700 onwards.

Art O Walls makes MDF and clay artworks as well. You can even buy a HUGE canvas to cover up that space above your sofa. Looks totally zen! Their products are waterproof, so you don't have to worry about cleaning them. You don't need the artwork in a glass as the dust can be wiped off easily and embellishments do not come off unless you scrub it really hard. If you want a product suggestion according to your interior, they would be happy to do that as well.