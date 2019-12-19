Tanjore Paintings To 100-Year-Old Antiques, You Can Find Them All At This Store On Mount Road

A spacious store occupying two storeys on Mount Road, Artisan's is every antique lover's dream come true. Loaded with nationally sourced artefacts, idols, lamps, statues and more, this place amazes you with its abundant variety. Bronze idols with turquoise, contemporary designs, mother of pearl embellishments with Indian motifs, Idols of Ganesha, Lakshmiji, Saraswati, bronze lamps, we found plenty of mini home decor stuff here that apparently are rare to find. Starting from INR 1000, these can go up to lakhs depending on the artistic value. Artisan's also has lovely silk shawls all purchased from weavers across the country. Available in a bunch of shades, there are over a hundred varieties of these here. We also found silk carpets and life-size idols of Buddha, Sai Baba, Laughing Buddha and more here made of cedar, marble, stone and more. You can also find lovely restored Tanjore paintings here occupying the second floor of the store. There are also valuable antiques in the form of lamps, baskets, wooden statues and more here. Pretty to look at, this place is certainly every art lover's dream come true and has our vote for being among the finest curators of Indian handicrafts.