Climb The Mighty Arunachala Hill At Thiruvannamalai For An Adventurous Weekend

Thiruvannamalai is the home to the fire element, one of Lord Shiva's five earthly elements or the Pancha Bhootas. It is also home to the magnificent Arunachala Hill. This temple town, located about 190 kilometers from Chennai is truly a unique weekend getaway. On the full moon day during Karthigai Dheepam festival, a large beacon is lit on top of the 800-meter tall mountain. This spectacle is usually witnessed by 3 million devotees, as the town and the temple gets draped in lights and fireworks.

If you love trekking and climbing, we suggest you climb up Arunachala Hill. This climb is demanding and extremely adventurous! You will encounter differnt species of plant and tree life and tons of insects and birds. Be sure to carry enough fluids and supplements to support you on this climb. The summit offers incredible views of the surrounding areas and a bird's eye view of the temple town! If you prefer to trek with the locals, head there during the Karthigai Dheepam season, which usually falls during November or December.

Here, you could also walk around the large hill in a practice called girivalam. Join the devotees as you walk 16 kilometres covering ancient temples along the way. A road around the hills takes us into the countryside, away from the busy temple town, through dense woods and ancient wells. Different angels of Arunachala hill offers quite the sight during your walk. You could also visit the peaceful Ramana Ashramam. Feeding peacocks and meditation could even bring you inner-peace and makes you smile.