Get Your Fashion Chakras On Point With This Designer In Adyar

Located in Adyar, Ashwin Thiyagarajan's boutique is a breath of fresh air. A Chennai-based fashion designer, AT does everything from lehengas and bridal gowns to suits and trousers for men. By giving full attention to all your requirements, AT designs outfits that fit you like a second skin. We particularly loved the cocktail gowns and bridal gowns here. Their blue bridal gown with 10,000 crystals truly reflects the quality of their craftsmanship and is perfect for your bridal reception outfit.

If you're looking for lehengas, Ashwin Thiyagarajan can design the dreamiest ones for you. Their cotton anarkali in beige and contrasting earthy tones is also worth checking out. We also loved their printed cotton sarees that are paired with velvet turtle neck blouses to give it a nice contemporary touch. Speaking of contemporary, Ashwin Thiyagarajan also does lovely pantsuits with blazers. You can also get dresses of all kinds customized to your liking.

Ashwin Thiyagarajan also does bespoke designing for men. Trousers, shirts, formal blazers - you can get them all done here. If you're looking for wedding outfits, this label does some stunning contemporary bandhgalas and kurtas. We loved the button-down contemporary kurta with knife-pleats across the shoulder, giving it a sharp and trendy look. Risque. Trendy. Sharp. Triple whammy we say.





