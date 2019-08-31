Treat Yourself To The Best Of Natural Beauty Ingredients With Merch From This Label

Started by Sharon Natrajan, Astrea is an online skincare brand offering handcrafted bath and body products. Going by the idea 'if you can eat it, you can put it on your face too', she has curated all her products using kitchen ingredients that can work wonders for your skin. Facial cleansers, toners, mists, foot care, body care - Astrea has all kinds of beauty merch that you may require. Mostly sold in glass jars, these come with absolutely no chemicals and are also priced moderately.

We love their facial care range that includes oil cleansers, foam cleansers, facial mists, toners, moisturisers, face masks and more. We tried their facial scrub that comes with oats, kaolin clay, soya milk and rose petals and loved how gentle it was. Price for this starts from about INR 350. Astrea's foaming cleansers are also quite popular and can be found in two variants- berry and Mount Carmel.

Astrea also offers an under-eye cream, fruity lip balms (mango smells heavenly) starting INR 200. But it's their beauty care range that has our heart. With cream blushes that double up as lip tints, you can totally nail that dewy look without shelling out much. Priced at INR 250, we tried their Ohh So Coral cream blush and instantly fell in love. If you're big on body care products, you will love Astrea even more as it spoils you with body yoghurts, body washes, scrubs, butters and bars.

They even have great combos up for grabs. From daily beauty essential combos that come with a cleanser, toner and moisturiser to Matte and dewy combos for a natural make up look, you can totally choose what suits you best and sort out your everyday skincare needs. Prices for these start from about INR 999. Astrea also has a 7 Steps Skincare Secret combo priced at just INR 2500 that comes with their Nourishing Oil cleanser. Berry-luscious foaming cleanser. Glow Face scrub, Berry-luscious face mask, Clarifying toner, Youth Elixir face mist and Morning Mist moisturiser. This can last for a period of 3 months, and you can even sign up for a subscription plan for this and save big!