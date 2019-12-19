Nail Your Ethnic Look With Blouses From This Studio

Located in Nungambakkam, we found Athreya Blouses - a tailoring studio we've been looking for, for a long long time. Specialising in readymade blouses, this place will blow your mind with its variety and craftsmanship. From fully-embroidered blouses to ones with neat collars and intricate details, you can find a blouse for every saree at Athreya Blouses. Mix and match or go bold with your choices, because there's plenty for you to play around with. We particularly loved the sleeveless blouse here with katha work. With a black fabric base and a whole lot of colourful thread work, this one was a total stunner. Prices start from about INR 750. We also loved the Kalamkari and brocade blouses on display here. If you're not looking for readymade stuff, you can also get tailoring done for both blouses and salwar materials here. They even specialise in hand embroidery, so if you're looking to jazz up your look, you can do it here. They even stock a limited collection of handloom sarees, so be sure to check those out.