Foil Skirts, Quirky Accessories, Tropical Slip-Ons: This Clothing Store In Kilpauk Is Giving Us Some Serious Fashion Goals!

Want to spruce up your wardrobe with some fancy clothes? We suggest you pay a visit to Atlanta in Kilpauk. A unisex clothing store, Atlanta can meet all your wardrobe needs under one roof. From denim and casual tops to dresses and footwear, you can find everything here. Ladies, we totally loved their skirts sections that has everything from flowy ruffles to gorgeous chiffons skirts. Their foil skirts particularly won us over. Priced at INR 800, these are available in metallic tones as well as prints. Atlanta also has some really cool accessories for women. From owl earrings to pineapple and cutesy studs, starting from INR 100, you can totally go all funky with your style.

Hey guys, don't feel left out. There is enough and more for you guys too! From comfy solid tees to casual denim shirts, you can choose from an array of options. Starting from INR 500, these can easily add some refreshing style to your summer wardrobe. For those of you who love colours, you can pick out some shorts from here that are available in coral shades of blues and pinks and start from INR 450. Atlanta also has a selective collection of footwear that includes slip-ons, sandals, and bellies, starting from INR 550. Don’t wait up! Hit the store now.