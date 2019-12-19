Ladies! We Found The Ultimate Bling Pot That Can Fully Satiate Your Jewellery Appetite

If fashion jewellery is something that always plays on your mind, you must check out Attrangi. An online jewellery label, Attrangi offers an exquisite collection of contemporary as well as Indian jewellery with intricate designing, made mainly with silver, AD stones, pearls and chemically-produced rubies and emeralds.

From authentic Indian designs to Indo-western party staples, you can find everything here. Their Indo-western collection particularly won us over with its statement-making patterns and cuts. Available in quirky geometrical patterns and entailing varieties such as studs with iridescent stones, classic pearl tear drops, metallic studs with spike detailing, these scream glamour and start from about INR 1500.

As for their Indian designs, you would want to wear them all day, just out of sheer admiration for their beauty. The Swarovski collection here in particular is beyond stunning. With floral cuts, metallic tones and intricate designing, the Swarovski earrings here are our personal favourite and come in the form of danglers and chandeliers. Made with a combination of beautiful crystals, baroque pearls, emeralds and rubies and hand-painted meenas and kundans, these are a must-have and are perfect for destination weddings.

The Swarovski collection also includes bracelets and bangles that come with Swarovski diamond detailing and look as good as solitaire bangles. Attrangi also has alluring necklace sets made with polki, chunky kundans, pearls and hand-painted meenakari work, that look royal and timeless and also make for great bridal wear. And the best part, all of these fall under INR 5000.

Not just that. Attrangi also has fashionable cufflinks for men that come with Indian motifs, intricate geometric patterns with gold detailing and colourful enamel coating. You can even get customized cufflinks that carry your initials in metallic shades.