Gorge On South Indian, Chinese & Tandoori Food At This Eatery In Thoraipakkam!

Delivery Services

Tiffin Room

Chennai, Tamil Nadu
₹ ₹ ₹ 

350/3A, Sowdeeswari Nagar, Okkiyam, Thuraipakkam, Chennai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Tiffin Room in Thoraipakkam offers authentic home-cooked style food with large quantities and an extensive menu. Expect South Indian, Chinese, and Tandoori dishes. It's perfect for home delivery, especially if you're around Thoraipakkam and there are loads of offers so there's value for money.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family

