Celebrate Everything Handmade With This Brand

All-things-handmade is Bandhej’s specialty, and its Nungambakkam store celebrates artisans across the country. Handmade and hand-crafted with love, these products are a big part of the slow and sustainable fashion that’s taking Chennai by storm.

If you’re wondering what you can shop at Bandhej, you’ll find a bit of everything - choose from skirts, saris, dresses, shirts, scarves, saris, blouses, and tunics. The main fabrics you’ll find are cotton and silk and mixes of those fabrics with linen, jute, chanderi, and similar fabrics. Bandhej is a storehouse of clothes made by Indian fabrics such as tussar. The fabrics are eco-friendly and you’ll find many clothes with block prints and tie and dye.



We like their collection of strappy dresses which are flowing and really comfortable. The kurtas in specific are super soft and the light colours like white and off-white will protect you from the heat. They’ve got kurta and palazzo sets as well. In the sari section, you’ll find a great collection of Patola saris and saris made of silk tissue fabric. Our favourite is the peachy pink brocade sari which is incredibly appealing with colours running around from every corner of the fabric. The saris are priced from INR 12,000. At Bandhej, you can shop stoles and dupattas in fabrics like georgette, gajji silk, and chanderi with embroidery. Drop by Bandhej in Nungambakkam to shop for indigenous fabrics and summer clothing.