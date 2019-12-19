Italiano Lovers, Have You Been To This Lovely Restaurant Yet?

Chianti, a chain of restaurants in Bangalore known for their yum Italian food is open in Phoenix Market City. The decor, vibe, and food are a package you must experience, especially if you're planning a date with bae. The menu has an extensive variety of dishes including veg and non-veg platters, salmon, ravioli, pasta, and mouth-watering dishes. We tried the platters and grilled vegetables, they’re both great choices if you want variety in your starter. The signature bruschetta is a must-have. There’s a guide on every table that tells you how to prepare it. Rub a garlic clove and a folded basil leaf on the bread, add some cherry tomatoes, drizzle it with olive oil and crunch down on these delicious treats. We loved the Arabiatta pasta, that had the right amount of spice and wasn't bland. The Rustica, their signature pizza is an amazing mix of spinach, black olives, onion, mushrooms, smoked cheese, and mozzarella. This we are sure will be gone in seconds. For dessert, tuck into Bomba Di Cioccolato (chocolate bomb with vanilla ice cream), Tiramisu, and Torta Formaggio Di Mirtillo (blueberry cheesecake).